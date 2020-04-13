Neighbor reports weekend break-in at Madison home

A husband and wife were asleep when burglars broke into their home over the weekend, but it was a concerned neighbor who spotted trouble and alerted police.

The neighbor reported the trouble around 7:40 a.m. Saturday after seeing a window screen lying on the ground outside the home, on Offshore Drive, according to the Madison Police Department. There were also reportedly purses on the ground with their contents strewn about.

The keys to two parked cars lay outside too. The vehicles appeared to have been rummaged through, however they were not stolen, MPD's incident report indicated. The victims ventured it was because they were stick shifts and, according to MPD’s Burglary Task Force, many young potential car thieves do not know how to drive them.

The victims told investigators that they had heard their dog barking that night and investigators believe that may have scared the suspects off.

