Neighbors “Jump Around” to lift spirits during COVID-19 outbreak

Greg Thomson and Joe Lahti say their neighborhood is typically very social but with the COVID-19 outbreak they say they weren't feeling the same energy. So they decided to do something about it.

"We had seen those videos from Italy with people singing from their balconies and we thought it'd be great to put a Wisconsin twist on something like that,” Greg Thomson said.

They posted the idea to "Jump Around" on their neighborhood Facebook page and say they got a great response.

"It’s a great release to go out and do that," said Thomson.

"It was basically Greg pulled out a boom box from his basement, hooked it up to his iPhone and the first time we did it was just immediate neighbors," Joe Lahti said.

And since then, it's grown to a Facebook page called "Jump Around Wisconsin."

"We’ve actually received some "Jump Arounds" from Florida and other parts of the country that were uploaded to the Facebook page," Lahti said. "Wisconsin, regardless of where you are in the state, we are a close knit community and this is something that we all can rally around."

Joe and Greg say they're likely to plan another "Jump Around" this weekend.

