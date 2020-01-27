Neighbors discuss impact and future plans for Westgate Mall property

The future of Westgate Mall is still uncertain, but city officials are recruiting nearby neighbors to help form a solid plan.

Nearly 100 people turned out for the first of many listening sessions between the neighborhood and developers.

“Neighbors are the ones who have been there a long time. Neighbors are the ones that are impacted by these type of development projects,” says Alderman Zachary Henak, District 10. “Before any plans are really set, we're making sure that this is something that the community is having their voice heard.”

Right now, plans are still in the preliminary stages. That means there are no renderings, construction plans or even a deadline for when a decision needs to be made.

In the meantime, the city and developers hope to hear constructive feedback.

“To walk through the plans and get feedback. Come up with new iterations of the plans, get feedback. Just try to come up with a project that works for everybody,” says Jacob Klein, president of JT Klein, Inc.

Real estate company JT Klein purchased the lot from grocery store Hy-Vee, the current owner of the mall, according to its president.

The final product of the lot will likely be mixed use, including rental space senior, affordable and market rate housing.

Before all that, final plans will need to pass several Madison commissions and the City Council.

Alders hope it will also have a stamp of approval from neighbors.

“I'm trying to make sure that we're looking at this in a way that we're providing services for the community, that they're looking for,” Ald. Henak tells NBC15 News. “That we're really giving an upgrade to the land that's there, and taking advantage of all the possibilities."

A second listening session is set for Tuesday January 20 at 6:45 p.m. It will be held at the Sequoya Branch Library at 4340 Tokay Boulevard.

This Friday, JT Klein developers are set to meet with the City of Madison to review preliminary plans.

