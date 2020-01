Retiring state Sen. Dave Hansen's nephew says he's going to run for his uncle's open seat representing northeastern Wisconsin.

Jonathon Hansen said Monday he wants to ban tax dollars from going to companies that ship jobs overseas or out-of-state, fight for family farms and clean up PFAS pollution.

He has served as an alderman in DePere since 2017. Dave Hansen announced Thursday he won't seek re-election in November and will retire when his term ends in January 2020.