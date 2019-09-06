Nestle eliminating 126 Wisconsin jobs, closing two plants

Nestle USA and Nestle Dreyer's Ice Cream announced a restructuring that will eliminate 126 jobs in Wisconsin, including more than 30 in Appleton.

Nestle USA informed the state that it's closing sites in Delavan and Sussex by the end of the year, ending 31 jobs at each of them.

Locations in Appleton and Medford will be partially closed, laying off 32 employees at each site.

Layoffs will begin November 1.

Appleton's layoffs are in the retail sales and deep frozen supply chain. Affected jobs include pre-sales representatives, merchandisers, delivery drivers, and district sales leaders.

Employees are not represented by a union.

Nestle says the number of affected workers may change.