Netflix: What's coming and going in April

(Gray News) - Netflix on Thursday released its list movies and shows that will be arriving and going away in the month of April.

Along with several Netflix Originals options, installments from the "Matrix" and "Lethal Weapon" movie series will be available next month. Among the movies leaving are hits like "Rosemary's Baby" and "The Shawshank Redemption."

See below for a list of titles that will be added to Netflix in April. All titles and dates are subject to change.

PODCASTS

Netflix Is A Daily Joke - Featuring daily jokes from your favorite Netflix stand up specials including Iliza Shlesinger, Ellen DeGeneres, Jerry Seinfeld and more.

Post Play - Join Jason Bateman and Chris Mundy for a 3-part in-depth conversation about the new series of Ozark, launching April 1st.

Coming Soon

ARASHI's Diary - Voyage (New Episodes) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Circle Game -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The King: Eternal Monarch -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 1

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

How to Fix a Drug Scandal -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Nailed It!: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can't Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke

Community: Season 1-6

Deep Impact

God's Not Dead

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim's Convenience: Season 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly's Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Death of Stalin

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling

Available April 2

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

Available April 3

Coffee & Kareem -- NETFLIX FILM

La casa de papel: Part 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Money Heist: The Phenomenon -- NETFLIX FILM

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy -- NETFLIX FAMILY

StarBeam -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Available April 4

Angel Has Fallen

Available April 5

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Available April 6

The Big Show Show -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Available April 7

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 9

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME

Available April 10

Brews Brothers -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

LA Originals -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

La vie scolaire -- NETFLIX FILM

Love Wedding Repeat -- NETFLIX FILM

The Main Event -- NETFLIX FILM

Tigertail -- NETFLIX FILM

Available April 14

Chris D’Elia: No Pain -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Available April 15

The Innocence Files -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Outer Banks -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 16

Despicable Me

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fauda: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hail, Caesar!

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Jem and the Holograms

Available April 17

Betonrausch -- NETFLIX FILM

#blackAF -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) -- NETFLIX FILM

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Legado en los huesos -- NETFLIX FILM

Sergio -- NETFLIX FILM

Too Hot to Handle -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 18

The Green Hornet

Available April 20

Cooked with Cannabis -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Midnight Gospel -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Vatican Tapes

Available April 21

Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Middleditch & Schwartz: Dream Job

Middleditch & Schwartz: Law School Magic

Middleditch & Schwartz: Parking Lot Wedding

Available April 22

Absurd Planet -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Circus of Books -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

El silencio del pantano -- NETFLIX FILM

The Plagues of Breslau -- NETFLIX FILM

The Willoughbys -- NETFLIX FILM

Win the Wilderness -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 23

The House of Flowers : Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 24

After Life: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Extraction -- NETFLIX FILM

Hello Ninja: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Available April 25

The Artist

Django Unchained

Available April 26

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 27

Battle: Los Angeles

Never Have I Ever -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 29

A Secret Love -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Extracurricular -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Nadiya’s Time to Eat -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Summertime -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available April 30

Dangerous Lies -- NETFLIX FILM

Drifting Dragons -- NETFLIX ANIME

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) -- NETFLIX FILM

The Victims’ Game -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

LAST CALL

Leaving April 4

American Odyssey: Season 1

Leaving April 8

Movie 43

Leaving April 15

21 & Over

Leaving April 16

Lost Girl: Season 1-5

Leaving April 17

Big Fat Liar

Leaving April 19

The Longest Yard

Leaving April 24

The Ugly Truth

Leaving April 29

National Treasure

Leaving April 30

A Cinderella Story

A Little Princess

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

The Craft

Crash

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Friday the 13th

Good Burger

GoodFellas

The Hangover

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Rosemary's Baby

Rounders

Scream 2

Scream 3

The Shawshank Redemption

Space Jam

Spy Kids

Step Brothers

Strictly Ballroom

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

True Grit

