New $10 million program unveiled, designed to protect 9,000 from eviction

Dane County officials are teaming up with the Tenant Resource Center to try to help protect up to 9,000 residents at risk of eviction during the coronavirus pandemic. The $10 million program is being funded with money from the $2 trillion federal stimulus program.

"By preventing evictions, we are stabilizing housing for families during these uncertain, challenging times," Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi said.

According to the plan, people who make less than 80 percent of the area median income (AMI) and were adversely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak would be eligible to apply. Those who make less than half of the AMI would be given preference.

The application is available here: https://www.tenantresourcecenter.org

The money would be paid directly to the landlord and an agreement between the landlord and the tenant to repay back rent and avoid eviction would be required.

"We need landlords to continue to work with their tenants and partner with us to prevent evictions – funds are available that can support payment of back rent," Parisi continued.

The Tenant Resource Center would participate by partnering with other non-profits to spread the word about the program. Landlords are also able to learn how they can receive federal mortgage protections as well as other help.

Numbers provided by the county show that there are approximately 2,300 eviction proceeding in Dane Co. every year. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that number is expected to balloon to between 6,000 and 12,000.