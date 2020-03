Alternative rock band Racing Pulses created a new anthem for Forward Madison FC.

(Source: WMTV / Forward Madison)

Band members and Forward Madison FC Team Captain center back Connor Tobin stopped by the WMTV studio to share a sneak peak of the new anthem and music video.

Racing Pulses is set to play at the Majestic Theatre in Madison on Saturday, March 14. The Flamingoes will also debut their new kits at the event.

The event is free and begins at 6 p.m..