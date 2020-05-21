New CDC guidance states coronavirus "doesn't spread easily" from surfaces

New guidance recently released on the Centers for Disease Control's website shows a common belief about how the novel coronavirus spreads may be changing as we learn more about the virus.

In a recent update to the organization's "How COVID-19 spreads" section on its website, officials say they now believe that the virus doesn't spread as easily on surfaces or objects, but it still could be possible.

The update also maintains that the spread is also low between animals and people and vice versa.

Before, researchers originally thought the virus could live on some surfaces for up to three days.

In a recent email interview with Fox News, Dr. John Whyte, the chief medical officer for the healthcare website WebMD, called the CDC’s changes an “important step in clarifying how the virus is spread, especially as we gain new information," and that “It also may help reduce anxiety and stress. Many people were concerned that by simply touching an object they may get coronavirus and that’s simply not the case.

There were no changes to the guidelines about how practicing good hygiene and social distancing help prevent the spread of COVID-19.