New COVID-19 cases fall off Saturday's high

The number of new coronavirus cases in the state passed the 6,000 mark, however they continue their drop off the all-time highs recorded last week.

After falling to 224 new cases on Sunday, the latest daily report shows a 170-case increase. That is almost half of the number reported Saturday. With the latest cases added, there have now been 6,081 confirmed cases.

The percentage of people who have tested positive and ended up in the hospital continues its decline as well. Falling from 27 percent just over a week ago down to 23 percent just over a week ago.

Nine more deaths were reported statewide, bringing the number who died to 281.

Over 61,000 people have tested negative.

COUNTY BREAKDOWN

Number of cases and deaths per county in Southern Wisconsin, according to the DHS:

Adams : 4 / 1

Columbia: 27 / 1

Crawford: 3 / 0

Dane: 412 / 21

Dodge: 30 / 1

Grant: 31 / 4

Green: 11 / 0

Green Lake: 2 / 0

Iowa: 7 / 0

Jefferson: 39 / 0

Juneau: 13 / 1

Lafayette: 4 / 0

Marquette: 3 / 1

Milwaukee: 2,674 / 167

Richland: 11 / 1

Rock: 164 / 5

Sauk: 42 / 3

Waukesha: 313 / 15

