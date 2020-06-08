New COVID-19 cases fall to 203; no new deaths reported

Despite a significant decline in the number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, an even bigger drop in the total number of tests resulted in the first increase in the percentage of positive tests since Thursday.

According to the Department of Health Services daily tracker, new coronavirus cases fell by more than 20 percent to 203. However, the agency only tallied 7,386 tests, more 3,500 fewer than the previous day. That pushed the percent-positive to 2.7 percent, which is tied for the second lowest in recent weeks.

For the first time in over three weeks, no new deaths were recorded, DHS figures show.

The latest confirmed cases drove the total cases in Wisconsin since the outbreak began to 21,038, with 2,860 of those patients (14%) needing to be hospitalized. So far, 354,291 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.

The latest figures also show Rock Co. has surpassed 700 total cases.

County breakdown

Number of cases and deaths per county:

Adams: 5 / 1

Brown: 2,377/ 38

Columbia: 46 / 1

Crawford: 26 / 0

Dane: 856 / 29

Dodge: 400 / 4

Grant: 98 / 12

Green: 71 / 0

Green Lake: 23 / 0

Iowa: 17 / 0

Jefferson: 130 / 3

Juneau: 23 / 1

Lafayette: 33 / 0

Marquette: 5 / 1

Milwaukee: 8,900 / 325

Richland: 14 / 4

Rock: 707 / 21

Sauk: 83 / 3

Waukesha: 8203 / 33