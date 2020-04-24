New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin top 300 for the first time

The day-to-day increase of cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin topped 300 for the first time Friday, according to the Department of Health Services. Its daily tracker showed 304 more cases since Thursday, bringing the total to 5,356 statewide.

Despite the largest ever increase in new cases, only five more deaths were reported, less than half of the number reported Thursday. Across Wisconsin, 262 deaths have been recorded, DHS’ update shows.

Compared to the number of confirmed cases, more than 3,000 tests came back negative according to the latest report. That means approximately 8.8 percent of total tests came back positive.

On Thursday, DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm noted the state now has 48 labs capable of conducting nearly 11,000 tests per day.

Rock County, which saw a 13 case jump on Thursday, reported 21 more cases, which takes its total into the triple-digits, to 120 overall.

The daily tracker has added a breakdown, listing the number of people who recovered versus the number diagnosed within the past 30 days and who died. It showed nearly 2,500 patients have recovered, which is 47 percent of the total cases.

COUNTY BREAKDOWN

Number of cases and deaths per county in Southern Wisconsin, according to the DHS:

Adams : 4 / 1

Columbia: 27 / 1

Crawford: 3 / 0

Dane: 395 / 21

Dodge: 21 / 1

Grant: 27 / 3

Green: 10 / 0

Green Lake: 1 / 0

Iowa: 7 / 0

Jefferson: 38 / 0

Juneau: 12 / 1

Lafayette: 4 / 0

Marquette: 3 / 1

Milwaukee: 2,431 / 154

Richland: 10 / 1

Rock: 120 / 4

Sauk: 38 / 3

Waukesha: 289 / 14