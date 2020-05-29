New COVID-19 cases, number of tests surge in latest DHS report

New numbers from the Department of Health Services show the state reported 733 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past day. That’s over 100 more new cases than the previous single day high, set two days ago.

The jump in positive tests coincides with the biggest one-day increase in total tests, DHS daily trackers show. The approximately 13,500 results recorded Friday is nearly 3,000 more tests than the old record.

That increase in tests means the number of total tests that came back positive was 5.4 percent, which is in line with previous days. The new cases push the number people who have been infected with coronavirus to 17,707.

Eighteen more deaths were reported by the state agency, pushing the number of people who died from complications linked to COVID-19 to 568.

County data

Number of cases and deaths per county, according to DHS:

Adams: 4 / 1

Brown: 2,308 / 35

Columbia: 43 / 1

Crawford: 26 / 0

Dane: 705 / 27

Dodge: 180 / 1

Grant: 93 / 12

Green: 65 / 0

Green Lake: 18 / 0

Iowa: 15 / 0

Jefferson: 101 / 3

Juneau: 23 / 1

Lafayette: 27 / 0

Marquette: 3 / 1

Milwaukee: 7,429 / 294

Richland: 14 / 4

Rock: 620 / 18

Sauk: 78 / 3

Waukesha: 665 / 28

