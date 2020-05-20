New COVID-19 cases skyrocket to all-time high

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday by the Department of Heath Services reached an all-time high for a single day, more than doubling the previous day and more than tripling Monday’s total.

The agency reported 528 more people have tested positive, out of 6,591 whose results were recorded. That total number of tests is also a new high. Nevertheless, the percentage of positive tests, 8.0 percent, is the second highest in the past two weeks, only trailing the 8.3 percent-positive reported on Saturday, DHS reported in its daily update.

The number of positive tests had plummeted over the past two days, dipping as low as 144 new cases on Monday. On that day, the percent positive also fell to 2.9 percent.

With the new cases, 13,413 people in Wisconsin have now tested positive, 2,161 of whom have had to be hospitalized. Fourteen more deaths were reported as well which ties the highest single day increase since April 28.

Also, on Wednesday, Langlade County, the only county that had not reported a case of COVID-19, confirmed its first case. It said the individual is currently isolated.

County data

Number of cases and deaths per county, according to the DHS:

Adams : 4 / 1

Brown: 2,135 / 29

Columbia: 37 / 1

Crawford: 23 / 0

Dane: 563 / 26

Dodge: 112 / 1

Grant: 78 / 10

Green: 49 / 0

Green Lake: 11 / 0

Iowa: 11 / 0

Jefferson: 62 / 2

Juneau: 22 / 1

Lafayette: 14 / 0

Marquette: 3 / 1

Milwaukee: 5,373 / 265

Richland: 14 / 3

Rock: 452 / 14

Sauk: 77 / 3

Waukesha: 414 / 24