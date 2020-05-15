New COVID-19 cases top 400; Dane Co. passes 500 overall

The day-to-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin topped 400 for the first time Friday, however, because more test results than ever were also reported the percentage of total tests that came back positive remained relatively flat.

According to the Department of Health Services daily tracker, 6,469 test results were recorded and 410 of them came back positive. That means 6.3 percent of tests were confirmed, which is within a tenth of point of the previous two days.

DHS reports that 11,685 people have tested positive since the outbreak began, while 128,657 tests came back negative. It also shows 1,977, or 17 percent, of infected individuals have needed to be hospitalized.

Eleven new deaths drove the number of people who died from complications related to coronavirus to 445, according to the outbreak summary.

On a county level, Dane Co. passed 500 confirmed cases overall, while Rock Co. has over 400.

County data

Number of cases and deaths per county, according to the DHS:

Adams : 4 / 1

Brown: 2,034 / 21

Columbia: 34 / 1

Crawford: 20 / 0

Dane: 507 / 25

Dodge: 87 / 1

Grant: 72 / 10

Green: 39 / 0

Green Lake: 10 / 0

Iowa: 11 / 0

Jefferson: 58 / 2

Juneau: 21 / 1

Lafayette: 16 / 0

Marquette: 3 / 1

Milwaukee: 4,535 / 242

Richland: 13 / 2

Rock: 406 / 14

Sauk: 76 / 3

Waukesha: 454 / 23

