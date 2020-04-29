New COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin drops back under 10

After a jump of nearly 20 new coronavirus-related deaths in Wisconsin, the latest figures from the Department of Health Services show the number of reported deaths in the state since Tuesday is back under ten.

Eight new deaths were added to the statewide total in Wednesday’s report. Since April 17, the agency has reported ten or fewer deaths on all but three days, with the 19 reported Tuesday being by far the highest.

Approximately 3,300 more tests results were reported Wednesday, with 231 of them coming back positive. That brings the overall total of positive tests to 6,520 since the outbreak began. Just under 1,500 of those patients, around 23 percent, have had to be hospitalized.

Brown County, which has seen a surge in new cases recently, is closing in on becoming the second county in the state with more than 1,000 cases. That’s more than double Dane County’s total, but still just around a third of what’s been reported in Milwaukee County. (Numbers below) Despite having reported 971 people having tested positive, the county has had only three deaths so far.

COUNTY BREAKDOWN

Number of cases and deaths per county in Southern Wisconsin, according to the DHS:

Adams : 4 / 1

Brown: 971/3

Columbia: 27 / 1

Crawford: 3 / 0

Dane: 424 / 22

Dodge: 33 / 1

Grant: 35 / 6

Green: 11 / 0

Green Lake: 2 / 0

Iowa: 7 / 0

Jefferson: 45 / 0

Juneau: 14 / 1

Lafayette: 4 / 0

Marquette: 7 / 1

Milwaukee: 2,815 / 177

Richland: 11 / 2

Rock: 183 / 6

Sauk: 44 / 3

Waukesha: 321 / 16