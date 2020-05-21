New COVID-19 in Wisconsin falls slightly, but testing soars

The day after Wisconsin set new daily highs in both confirmed COVID-19 cases and total tests, the latest figures show a drastic increase in the number of tests total overall, while the number of ones that came back positive went down slightly.

According to the Department of Health Services, more than 9,400 tests were recorded on Thursday, nearly 3,000 more than the previous high. The number of new confirmed cases slid to 472, which is the third-highest so far, but with the increase in testing the percentage that came back positive plummeted to five percent, which is tied for the third-lowest in recent weeks.

Over the past two days, an even 1,000 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 13,885, DHS’ tracker shows.

Only six more deaths were recorded in since Wednesday, pushing that total to 487 deaths overall.

While the number of tests reported Thursday pushed the 10,000 mark, it is still well below the 14,140 tests DHS says can be performed in a day. The state should see an even higher capacity soon, as a new metric release by DHS shows, in addition to the 53 current labs producing results, 34 new labs are ramping up to join the effort.

County data

Number of cases and deaths per county, according to the DHS:

Adams : 4 / 1

Brown: 2,177 / 29

Columbia: 36 / 1

Crawford: 24 / 0

Dane: 576 / 26

Dodge: 121 / 1

Grant: 78 / 10

Green: 49 / 0

Green Lake: 12 / 0

Iowa: 11 / 0

Jefferson: 67 / 2

Juneau: 22 / 1

Lafayette: 16 / 0

Marquette: 3 / 1

Milwaukee: 5,556 / 269

Richland: 14 / 4

Rock: 493 / 14

Sauk: 77 / 3

Waukesha: 527 / 24