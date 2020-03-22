New Crave Brothers recipe features award-winning cheese

Beth Crave stops by the WMTV kitchen to share a Creamy Wild Mushroom Mascarpone Soup.

Crave Brothers recently had some success at the World Cheese Makers competition. The mascarpone, which is featured in this recipe, took home second and third place. They also received a first place award for jalapeno cheddar cheese curds, and third place their acid set Oaxaca cheese.

Crave also showcased a new product, chocolate mascarpone.

All of the cheese for Crave Brothers is made at their farm in Waterloo, Wisconsin.

For the Creamy Wild Mushroom Mascarpone Soup recipe, click here.