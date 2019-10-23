New Fitchrona ambulance improves 911 response time

Across the country, NBC News is reporting a shortage in emergency medical services putting an estimated 60 million Americans at risk of being stranded in a medical emergency.

In August, Fitchrona EMS on boarded a new ambulance and seven new paramedics to be housed at Fitchburg Fire Station 3, located on the northeast side of the city.

Previously, there were only two located in Verona and Fitchburg.

“If the Verona ambulance was on a call, the Fitchburg ambulance would go into Verona and essentially leave Fitchburg uncovered,” said Fitchrona EMS Deputy Chief Jeff Dostalek. “The same held true if Fitchburg was on a call, Verona would come up and cover the area.”

This back and forth for the ambulances also meant an increased response time. Dostalek says depending on the location, it could be up to ten minutes or more before paramedics arrived.

“Sending an ambulance from the other side of Fitchburg over here is just unacceptable,” Dostalek said. “When you have an average response time of four minutes, that 30 seconds is a lot.”

Casey Schmidt is one of the new paramedics recently hired for a full-time role with the new ambulance. Schmidt says more staffing can put those responding to the call at ease too.

“I feel like we don't feel like we're stretched as thin, we aren't up all hours of the night anymore like we used to be,” Schmidt said. “It's a little more spaced out so that's easier on us and that makes it easier for us to do our job I think.”

Paramedics also recognize that Dane County is continuing to grow with the call volume estimated to increase between three and four percent each year.

“The call volume with Fitchrona is somewhere between 3,300 and 3,500 calls a year,” said Dostalek.

Those calls are expected to increase over the next few years. With the planned annexation of the Town of Madison, it could mean Fitchrona takes on between 350 to 400 more calls per year.