New Glarus Brewing Co. closes beer depot, gift shop amid pandemic

New Glarus Brewing Co. says its beer depot and gift shop are closed, and tours on hold, until further notice.

The owners posted to their website, saying that "We will be continuing to brew great beer and will announce when we reopen." Their depot includes an area where customers in normal times could buy bulk orders of the famous brews.

The brewery's decision comes after reports emerged that the company was forced to dump 5,000-10,000 half empty kegs to be used as fertilizer.

While Americans are drinking record-amounts of alcohol while stuck at home during the pandemic, craft breweries such as New Glarus Brewery have been hit especially hard.

That's because most of the 8,000 craft brewers in the U.S. don't sell most of their beer in grocery stores, where most Americans are buying these days.

Their revenue comes from sales of kegs to bars and restaurants, or from their own tasting rooms and brewery sales - all activities that have been banned for weeks under stay-at-home orders.