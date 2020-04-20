New Glarus man faces 9th OWI

A New Glarus man could be facing his ninth operating while intoxicated charge after being arrested in Verona over the weekend.

According to the Verona Police Department, Todd Olson was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after a traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 151, near Co. Hwy. M. Police had been on alert after receiving a report that someone was driving erratically in the area.

Following several field sobriety tests, Olson was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail.

An additional citation for having Open Intoxicants in a Motor Vehicle was also issued, the police department added.

