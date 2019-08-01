New Glarus restaurant inspired by support of Soil Sisters

A farm to table restaurant in New Glarus has been inspired and supported by a network of women in farming known as the Soil Sisters.

Lori Stern was working in the public health realm when she decided to try her hand at a restaurant.

"I'm not a restaurant person, I come from public health and education, but we were really passionate about sourcing well and knowing where your food comes from, so all of a sudden we had a restaurant in town," said Stern, owner of Cow & Quince in New Glarus.

Quince is a soil sister, as is her front of house, Danielle Dockery. Soil Sisters is a group of women who support, educate, and celebrate fellow women farmers and women interested in the agriculture industry.

"Part of the reason we felt like we could do it is because even though local sourcing can be a challenge, we felt like we had this amazing network of women farmers," Stern said.

For Dockery, Soil Sisters has provided more than just knowledge about farming, but a network of friends.

"I feel a bigger part of this community now than I ever felt in my 45 years in Illinois," said Dockery, who moved from a suburb of Chicago.

"It's just amazing what women can accomplish just by sharing their stories and their experience with other farmers," Dockery said.

Soil Sisters is hosting a weekend of events kicking off on Aug. 2. On Friday, Cow & Quince will be open for people to sample food sourced from local farms.

"How do you feed people with love, how do you put that love out into the community and really build a place of community," Stern said. "Soil Sisters is that, and hopefully this restaurant is that."