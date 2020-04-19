New Glarus teachers spread cheer after schools close due to COVID-19

With school closed for the school year after Governor Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order was extended, teachers and staff in New Glarus wanted to plan a little fun for students with a car parade.

A car parade made its way through New Glarus Saturday afternoon with dozens of school district faculty and staff decorating their cars and giving their students some joy. In turn, students thanked their teachers for their work.

The New Glarus Fire and Police Departments also joined in on the parade.