New Glarus woman arrested after head-on wreck causes rollover

A 48-year-old woman was arrested following a head-on collision Thursday afternoon in Dane Co. that sent one person to the hospital.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Kristina M. Olson was heading south on Highway 69, in Montrose, when her gray Mazda crossed the centerline near the Gehin Dr. intersection and struck a northbound vehicle.

The other vehicle reportedly rolled several times, injuring the driver, Gunilla Rubasch. The 59-year-old Madison woman suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Olson was taken into custody and booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of Operating While Intoxicated, 3rd offense, causing an injury.

