New Hampshire high school plans ski lift graduation

High school can be a wild ride, and for some graduating seniors in New Hampshire, their diploma comes when they hit the top.

"People will ride it up, get their diploma, get a picture of them on the top of a mountain, they'll go to a different place with a second photographer, and get a pretty amazing backdrop," said Kevin Carpenter, the principal of Kennett High School.

The Conway, New Hampshire, high school is planning graduation on chairlifts at the base of Cranmore Mountain. To keep everyone safe, there will be an empty chair between each group.

Plans are in place for anyone who doesn't want to ride a chairlift or if there's rain.