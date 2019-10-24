New 'Hocus Pocus' movie coming from Disney+

Just in time for Halloween is news you can use.

There's reportedly a new "Hocus Pocus" movie coming.

According to Deadline, the new film is in the works for forthcoming streaming service Disney+ with a script from television writer and producer Jen D'Angelo.

The original 1993 film about a trio of 17th century witches wreaking havoc in modern day Salem, Massachusetts, stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

It's become a cult classic and must-see viewing every Halloween season.

No word yet on if the original cast will be returning for the new movie or any plot details.

Disney+ has been stirring excitement almost since it's announcement.

Last month a social media thread of some of the content that would be featured on the streaming service was the talk of Twitter.