New Madison COVID-19 testing site is open to everyone

Anyone who wants a COVID-19 test can now get one in Madison – no appointment necessary.

The Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin National Guard teamed up to provide free testing, six days a week, at the Alliant Energy Center: 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison, WI 53713.

"Increased testing and contact tracing are core elements of our Badger Bounce Back plan and are critical to slowing the spread and boxing in COVID-19," said Gov. Evers. "I urge anyone who needs a test to go get tested at one of these sites and help protect your community and family from this virus."

Tests will be conducted between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, on a drive-thru only basis. Individuals wanting to be tested will not need to register beforehand.

More information is available here

Public Health Madison and Dane County “strongly recommend[s]” testing for:



Any resident experiencing any (even if mild) symptoms. COVID-19 symptoms can be: cough, difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.

People who are uninsured and do not have a primary care provider

Essential workers who are not able to always socially distance at work, including: food service workers, meat packing plant workers, dairy farm workers, first responders, and health care workers

Contacts of people who been diagnosed with COVID-19

People with a doctor are asked to contact them first to see about getting tested there. If the doctor’s office cannot conduct one, they are welcome at the community testing site.

How Testing Works



Arrive at Alliant Energy Center

You will enter off of Alliant Energy Center Way from Rimrock Road. The address is 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison WI 53713. Check In

Stay in your car. Someone in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) will come to your car. Swab

After checking in, wait in the car. A worker in PPE will come to you. They will take a sample by swabbing inside your nose. Lab Testing

This sample is sent to a lab to see if you have COVID-19. Remember this test will only tell us if you have COVID-19 right now. It does not tell us if you had COVID-19 in the past. Get ResultsYou should receive your results in 3 to 5 days.

The agencies have also opened two community testing sites in Milwaukee at:



North side: 5760 W Capitol Drive, Milwaukee, WI, 53216 (Midtown) South side: 2701 S Chase Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207 (UMOS)

Those ones are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and anyone can walk-up or drive-up to those.

