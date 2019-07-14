New Orleans band stuck in Madison due to Barry

As southern states feel the effects of Barry, some closer to home are personally affected.

The band Givers is visiting Madison this weekend from New Orleans.

Givers played at La Fête du Marquette festival on Friday, but due to bad weather, were stuck in the Madison area.

Sunday, they put on another performance at the festival.

Band members said they’re excited to be here in Madison, but their thoughts are back home in Louisiana.

“A little stressful just checking in on our places, seeing if they're flooded, we all live in New Orleans" said Taylor Guarisco of Givers. "Checking in on our family, who lives in Lafayette."

"It’s quite the mix of emotions because this festival is so awesome, Madison is so awesome, everyone is so friendly here, then we just have to check our phones every now and be like hold on, hold on, okay, we're okay.”

This isn’t the first time the band was affected by weather while in Madison. Last year, they were scheduled to play at the festival, but it got rained out.

