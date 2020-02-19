New State Patrol contract offers nearly 10% raise

The Wisconsin Senate was scheduled to sign off on a new contract for the Wisconsin State Patrol that would raise salaries retroactively 9.9% for troopers.

The deal up for a vote Wednesday covers 370 troopers. It would boost starting salaries by $6,000 a year and adjust the pay scale for all troopers based on their years of service as part of a move to boost recruitment and retention.

The deal is retroactive to the two-year period that ended in July 2019. Troopers will receive a lump sum payment.

