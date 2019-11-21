New Sun Prairie Boys and Girls Club to feature preschool

Sun Prairie Boys and Girls Club construction is nearing completion and it will feature a preschool.

The $3 million project is expected to serve hundreds of kids per day. The main purpose is to give every kid a chance to reach their full potential.

At first it was just an abandoned church building, but now after months of construction, this space will give hundreds of kids a world of opportunity.

"We want this space to be a focal point for not only kids in Sun Prairie, but kids on the east side of Madison and in the suburban areas of Sun Prairie," Michael Johnson, Dane County Boys and Girls Club CEO and President said.

Johnson is calling the McKenzie Family Boys & Girls Club a country club for kids.

"We want kids to be able to participate in the arts which is why we're putting an art room in the facility. We're also going to have a full-time chef. We want kids to come to the Boys and Girls club and get a full course meal," Johnson said.

The club will include art rooms and a wellness center. Downstairs there will be a preschool making this boys and girls club one of a kind.

"So the fact we're going to have a preschool program here is going to help educate our young people and make sure they're ready for kindergarten,” Johnson said.

The club will house youth development programs and give teenagers a safe space to socialize and have fun. A lack of transportation won't be a problem.

"We'll be busing kids from different schools. Transportation is a big issue," Johnson said.

Boys and Girls Club Officials said most kids get in trouble between 3 and 6 p.m. and this club will provide safety and supervision.

"The fact that there will be hundreds of kids engaged by youth development professionals it will have an economic impact and prevent crime in this community," Johnson said.

Johnson said the brand new space will give kids a jump start on education and give young people the tools they need to succeed.

"We want kids to ultimately graduate from college go on and become productive, reliant kids in our community,” Johnson said.

The construction will be finished in a month and the club is set to open Feb. 1. The club is still raising money for this ongoing project and they need volunteers. To get involved visit the Boys and Girls Club website.