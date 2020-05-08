New WEDC guides help show businesses how to reopen after "Safer at Home"

The Wisconsin Economic Development Commission released resources Friday designed to help Wisconsin businesses get ready to re-open as the ‘Safer at Home’ restrictions start to ease and, then expire after Memorial Day.

“Wisconsin businesses have done a great job in adapting to our state’s Safer at Home order,” Gov. Evers said. “As we begin to ‘turn the dial,’ they need to know how to reopen safely so that employees and customers can feel confident when they return.”

The Evers Administration explained the documents offer best practices and safety tips for businesses in general as well as some industry-specific ideas. WEDC Secretary Missy Hughes explained her agency wanted to offer “actionable advice” for small businesses.

“The guides answer basic questions, such as how to handle transactions at cash registers, what to do about merchandise that’s been handled by customers, and how to set up an office using social distancing strategies,” she said.

The general questions covered include:



Making sure that employees who are sick don’t come to work

Curtailing business travel whenever possible.

Promoting telecommuting or other work-from-home arrangements

Making sure employees have access to sanitizers and personal protective equipment when appropriate.

The guides also include targeted advice for restaurants, retailers, manufacturers, professional offices, farmers, manufacturers, builders, hotel and motel operators, barbers, personal care services, and other fields. They were created with input from the Departments of Health Services, Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, and Tourism, and industry experts, the WEDC said.

