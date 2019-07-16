New Waunakee Public Library to open doors in August

After more than a decade of planning by community members and area leaders has led to a new 40,000 square foot public library in the Village of Waunakee.

On Thursday, August 1st at 2 p.m., the 201 North Madison St. location will be open for a celebration.

The Village of Waunakee worked with national, state and county government entities to purchase the former Waunakee Alloy property. Following site clean up, the building is a unique "library in a park" on Six Mile Creek and is relatively close to downtown.

The new library building features space for visitors to browse, read and gather with family, friends and neighbors. The building features a Community Hall for large gatherings and events, four additional meeting rooms, nine study rooms and public areas to read, sit, work and play.

Waunakee’s past is given recognition through “History Hall.” A new trail connection along Six Mile Creek will host artwork crafted by local artists along the walls.

Tours will be given during an open house which follows the brief ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. The open house will run until 6 p.m., according to organizers.