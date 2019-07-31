New Waunakee Public Library signals growth in the community

In 1990, the Village of Waunakee’s population hovered around 6 thousand. Today, there’s nearly 14 thousand people living in the area.

This growth explains why the brand new Waunakee Public Library is triple the size in square footage.

“We opened our last library in 1985 when we had a little over 3 thousand residents,” said Director of Waunakee Public Library Erick Plumb. “It was an adequate library for a village that size.”

The new library stands just off of Main Street where the former Waunakee Alloy Foundry was and Plumb says the site was quite contaminated.

“We took a blighted forgotten spot and really turned it into a library and a park,” Plumb said.

Todd Schmidt, the Village Administrator and Economic Development Director, said the project is nearly 15 years in the making.

“It’s hard to imagine what was here when you look and see this building and the grounds behind us,” Schmidt said.

The construction of a bridge across Six Mile Creek and new landscaping showcases a welcoming new outdoors space.

“People who have lived here their whole lives had no idea what was here,” said Plumb. “It allowed us to really unlock a beautiful piece of the village.”

The space was designed for community gathering with children’s programming, family study rooms, and places to visit.

“It’s not a warehouse for books any longer,” Plumb said. “We really just want people to see what a 21st century library can do.”

To be a part of the Waunakee Public Library opening celebration, you can head to 201 North Madison Street on Thursday, August 1st at 2:00pm.

There will be a tours given during the open house after a ribbon cutting ceremony. The space will be available for public viewing through 6:00pm.

