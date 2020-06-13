New York governor signs police accountability legislation

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed into law a sweeping package of police accountability measures that received new backing following protests of George Floyd's killing.

The laws signed Friday include one allowing the release of officers' long-withheld disciplinary records.

They will ban police chokeholds, make it easier to sue people who call police on others without good reason, and set up a special prosecutor's office to investigate the deaths of people during and following encounters with police officers.

New York Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Jessica McRorie said the department would review the law allowing the release of disciplinary records and use it to ensure transparency and fairness.

Meanwhile, members of the New York City Council said they would work to cut $1 billion in New York Police Department spending for the next fiscal year. The cuts would include overtime, headcount through attrition and shifting the department’s responsibilities, according to a joint council statement.

The proposed cut to the NYPD is about 15% of the $6 billion annual budget for department.