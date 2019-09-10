New York man arrested for computer sex crimes with Sun Prairie boy

A New York man has been arrested for having sexual conversations and exchanging explicit photos with a 12-year-old boy living in Sun Prairie.

The Sun Prairie Police Department worked with New York State Police and the FBI to locate and arrest the man in Rexford, New York Tuesday.

John W. Duval, 22, was charged with Use of a Computer to Facilitate a Child Sex Crime in Clifton Park Court in New York.

The investigation is still active, and more information will be released when available.

