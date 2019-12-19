New allegations against Madison massage therapist accused of sexual assault

A massage therapist already accused of sexually assaulting one of his clients now faces even more counts after several more women come forward, the Madison Police Department says.

In August, Jarrod J. Huffman, 39, was booked into the Dane Co. jail on a single count of fourth degree sexual contact without consent, police said at the time. After news coverage of his arrest, four more women reported similar experiences. None of the victims’ names were released.

Following the new reports, the Sun Prairie man now faces a total of five 4th degree sexual assault allegations, MPD said.

MPD Midtown District investigators say the original incident happened around August 5 at a massage therapy location on Odana Road. The victim told investigators she was touched in a sexual way. Huffman denied the allegations, but was taken into custody after the detective determined there was probable cause for his arrest.

Police also noted that the owner of the business, the name of which was not released, has been "very cooperative" with its investigation.

