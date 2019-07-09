New apartment complex approved in Janesville

The Janesville City Council approved plans Monday for new multi-family housing.

The $33 million project will include 260 new apartments in five new buildings. Janesville will provide $7.6 million for construction costs. Madison-based MW Residences will carry out the project.

City leaders hope the new complex will help ease the housing shortage in Janesville. This project is the first new multiple-family housing approved in the city in more than a decade.

Officials said the new development was made possible after changes to city policy prompted by local activists.

