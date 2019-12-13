New apartment complex caters to special needs residents

Six years ago, a small group of parents started thinking about how to help their adult children with special needs find a stable, more independent living situation.

Home of Our Own breaks ground on unique apartment complex in New Glarus. (Source: WMTV)

Those parents wanted to find way for their kids to have a wonderful life when their parents grow older and can no longer be their caregivers.

“When we sat down as a group of five families to talk about what our adult children need, we came up with five principles. The first principle is that no one would be excluded because of the challenges of their disability,” Home of Our Own President Susan Wallitsch said.

Friday morning, Home of Our Own broke ground on their solution; an inclusive, affordable apartment building, where people with special needs can find assistance if they need it.

The building will contain 40 total units.

Ten apartments will be reserved for people with special needs, 25 will be set aside for affordable housing. The five other units will be market rate housing.

"We have a wonderful support agency called Best Life who will be available to provide support to people who need it,” Wallitsch said. “Individuals have the option to choose who they want to provide their support but Best Life will be here and be available just to make it easier for families to find support if they need to look for it."

Wallitsch said her 28-year-old son with autism is set to live in one of those apartments.

Monthly fees for the 30 remaining spaces are still being set, but Wallitsch said the units for special needs residents are priced at $400 a month and that rate includes utilities and parking.