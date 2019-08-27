New approach to combat tobacco usage in Rock County

A new approach to a nation-wide problem, as tobacco use numbers are pushing higher in Rock County.

According to the most recent study by SSM Health, seven percent of adults in Dane County use tobacco, the lowest statistic in the state. Just one county south, Rock County has one of the highest rates in the state, at 22 percent.

“Our smoking rates were second highest, tied for second highest county in the state,” says Megan Timm, Community Education Specialist with SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital Janesville.

Those numbers trickle down into adolescence, too. Organization Janesville Mobilizing for Change found that 23 percent of Rock County 11th graders have used tobacco in the last 30 days. The increase in youth use could circle back to peer pressure.

“What we heard was that 99 percent of kids are vaping. Now we know from our stats that that's not actually true, but that's the perception that they have,” says Erin Davis, Director of Janesville Mobilizing for Change.

In an effort to bring down adolescent tobacco use, Janesville Mobilizing for Change is targeting adults.

“If you norm something, if you make it a social norm for adults and youth to be vaping everywhere that they go, then they'll assume it's an okay practice,” Davis says. “But if you teach them that no this is not okay, and even our adults shouldn't be doing it, it kind of helps them see. Lead by example."

The organization will present the problem to area businesses, teaching them about what’s inside of their e-cigarettes and how those ingredients could affect them.

This project piggy-backs off a nearly five-year-old program put on by SSM Health. The Freedom from Smoking course works to break the habit of smoking, smokeless tobacco and e-cigarette use.

"Making it more difficult for you to have access to your cigarettes. Making the option to use celery sticks or carrot sticks, in replacement of the hand to mouth motion,” Tim says.

As Janesville Mobilizing for Change works to combat teenage tobacco use, SSM Health takes it one step farther. It’s target is women, as 15.2 percent admit to smoking while pregnant. That Rock County statistic is one-third higher than the state average.

“We also have an infant mortality rate that's higher than others. So when you look at low births, we know that smoking in pregnancy can increase the risk for a low birth rate, which can also increase the risk for other health issues later on for that child's life,” Timm tells NBC15 News.

Health officials say it’s hard to pinpoint just one reason why Rock County statistics are so high.

“We use substances such as alcohol, tobacco, even food, as a crutch for handling other issues in our life. Such as toxic stress, financial issues, the economy of Rock County,” Timm says.

Experts say tobacco use numbers could stay stagnant as the popularity of vaping rises. They’re hoping area programs and education will cut down those numbers.

Organizers with Janesville Mobilizing for Change plan to begin making educational presentations to area businesses this fall.

If you’re interested in the Freedom for Smoking program, contact Megan Timm at megan.timm@ssmhealth.com or 608-373-8903.

