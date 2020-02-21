New art festival at the Garver Feed Mill happening Sunday

All things art are coming together for one day at the Garver Feed Mill for a new festival called Femmestival.

23 culinary artists, nine vending artists and three exhibiting artists. Organizers say they want to people to immerse themselves in an all-encompassing art experience.

The Femmestival was created for the art community of Madison to show support for one another and get the community out to discover their locally produced products.

The event goes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, February 23. Food tickets are $5 and you can buy them