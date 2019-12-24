New bill aims to eliminate diaper sales tax and 'tampon tax'

A new bill in the Wisconsin Assembly aims to give a break to new parents and also eliminate what is often referred to as the 'tampon tax.'

The measure would create a sales tax exemption on diapers and undergarments for incontinence (i.e. adult diapers) as well as feminine products like tampons and sanitary napkins.

“So many populations across our state use necessary products to control bodily functions and practice proper hygiene," Rep. Melissa Sargeant (D-Madison) said in a statement.

Sargeant points out that several "necessities," like food, some medicines and medical equipment, and electricity, are already exempt from such taxes, while many hygiene products still are.

"[T]hese populations— people who menstruate, families with infants, people with disabilities, elderly individuals, or those with a bladder condition, among others— continue to face unjust taxation on these needed products," she continued.

As of June of this year, twelve other states which impose general sales taxes have carved out exceptions for feminine needs.

Meanwhile, as of July 1, 2018, seven states have eliminated their sales taxes on both infant and adult diapers, while three more don't tax adult diapers only, according to the National Diaper Bank Network.

The organization points out that because babies will likely go through approximately 200 diapers per month, even a small savings like eliminating the sales tax, can really add up.