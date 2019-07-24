New bill would increase UW tuition to inflation

A new bill would allow the University of Wisconsin to increase tuition to a level no greater than the rate of current inflation.

UW-Madison campus

"What I'm looking at is I'm trying to give more legislators a path towards putting tuition setting back in the hands of the Board of Regents, and away from the Governor and away from the legislature,” said Rep. Dave Murphy.

That bill that would allow the UW Board of Regents to raise tuition by the consumer price index increase each year.

It would also lock tuition at the same rate a student pays for their first year over the next three.

The measure will take affect during 2021 school year at the earliest.

