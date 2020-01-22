New bipartisan efforts to protect Wisconsin youth from vaping

New bipartisan efforts to protect Wisconsin youth from the dangers of vaping are in motion.

Health officials say people are dying from vaping related injuries each week. Dr. Vivek Balasubramaniam with UW-Health’s Pediatric Pulmonology department says most recently, the death toll is up to 60 from incidents linked to vaping.

This week Wisconsin lawmakers are proposing new legislation they say will protect children from the dangers of vaping. "We don't know what the short term or long term effects are of people who vape," said Dr. Balasubramaniam.

New efforts include a proposal from Representative Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh) for funding a statewide public health campaign aimed at youth vaping prevention. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin is announcing another bipartisan effort.

The "Resources to Prevent Youth Vaping Act" would require E-Cigarette companies to pay fees to the food and drug administration.

The FDA would then use that money for better oversight of the danger vaping poses to children. "Children during development are more prone to becoming addicted to vaping products and addicted to nicotine in particular. We even have reports of children who are using these vaping products, vaping in their beds at night because they start to have withdrawal," said Balasubramaniam.

The Centers for Disease Control saw a spike in E-Cigarette use among middle and high school students in 2019. Health officials say continuing to raise awareness and working together is crucial.

