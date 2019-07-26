New campaign to make downtown accessible for everyone

The City of Madison Department of Civil Rights, Downtown Madison, Inc. and Access to Independence launched the disability rights commission's access Madison campaign to help make downtown more accessible for people with disabilities.

Downtown Madison, Inc. completed an accessibility report that will help the campaign eliminate the barriers people discussed in the report.

The report outlined feedback from more than 90 people with disabilities and provides quantitative, and qualitative information on the difficulties they face when trying to enjoy downtown Madison.

The report focuses on six core areas: mobility, public transportation, private businesses, community events, parks and open spaces and semi-public spaces.

City of Madison Officials, members of the business community and the disability community will be at the disability pride festival July 27th for a workshop at 1:00 p.m. to gather more feedback from people with disabilities about possible solutions to the barriers outlined in the report.