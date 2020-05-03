New community pantry quickly grows into vital resource for over 100 families

When the coronavirus closed the schools, it also closed some important community resources. This includes a much needed food pantry at a Madison Elementary School.

As the pandemic continues to hit families hard, a small group of parents and staff from Sandburg Elementary School started a community food pantry outside of the school to make sure those who need help, have access to it.

“We're in a resource dessert. We don't have community centers, we don't have other options for our families that have limited transportation,” said Jimena Maier, Sandburg parent and pantry volunteer.

Maier along with another parent, Heidi Walters, and two Sandburg staff members, Joanna Whitrock and Jenna Collins were concerned about families having access to food as school is closed and the pandemic has impacted many jobs for parents.

They safely operate the pantry outside a neighbor’s home. Families have a variety to choose from when they come. Fresh produce and even books, games, and puzzles to keep the kids busy are available along with other essential items like tooth brushes, paper towels, and toilet paper.

The pantry is growing fast. From serving about a dozen families the first week, to now serving more than 100 families over just six weeks. “What surprised me is how much it increased from week to week and that we've been able to keep up with that need,” said Collins.

The pantry also keeps this school family connected. Collins says students are excited to see familiar faces from their cars as they parents come to pick up items. “A little girl who I had in 4K comes with her mom and they both have their masks on and she yells “Miss Jenna”. It’s so hard for me not to hug her” said Collins.

As more and more families benefit from the pantry, more help pours in. “Need is continuing to grow but so is generosity,” said Maier. Through partnerships through several organizations and churches including Door Creek Church, Food for Thought Initiative, Second Harvest Food Bank, teachers, parents, and people from outside the neighborhood who don’t have kids at Sandburg.

Shelly Hagan lives in the East Moreland neighborhood and says she found out about the pantry on a community website. She says she wanted to support even though she’s not from this neighborhood.

“I don't want any family to have to choose between feeding their kids and paying their rent,” said Hagan. She says it makes her feel connected during this time of isolation. “Makes me feel hopeful that we're going to see this through together,” she said.

Organizers say it costs about $2,000 each week to keep the pantry going. They hope to keep it running as long as it’s needed which all depends on donations and continued community support.

A GoFundMe page has been set up and so far has raised more than $16,000. Donations will continues to be accepted there. Organizers say as unemployment claims go up, the need to support families impacted continues to grow.

There are also three drop-off locations where donations can be accepted:

3201 Sunbrook Road

2513 Crest Line Drive

2314 Stuart Court