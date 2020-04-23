New coronavirus cases top 200 again; overall cases pass 5,000 mark

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin passed 5,000 on Thursday after a second straight day in which more than 200 new positive tests were reported.

While the 207 additional cases recorded in the Department of Health Services’ daily update is lower than the 225 reported Wednesday, it is still the second largest increase in recent weeks. The past two days are the only time the day-to-day increase has been over 200 new cases.

The new report shows eleven more deaths across Wisconsin, bringing the statewide total to 257. That new number includes a newly reported death, the 21st overall, in Dane County.

DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm noted the state now has 48 labs capable of conducting nearly 11,000 tests per day and, in addition, to the new confirmed cases, nearly 2,000 people have tested negative.

Thirteen new cases reported in Rock County pushes it to nearly a triple-digit number of cases, which it will likely pass Friday or Saturday.

COUNTY BREAKDOWN

Number of cases and deaths per county in Southern Wisconsin, according to the DHS:

Adams : 4 / 1

Columbia: 27 / 1

Crawford: 3 / 0

Dane: 387 / 21

Dodge: 20 / 1

Grant: 26 / 3

Green: 10 / 0

Green Lake: 1 / 0

Iowa: 7 / 0

Jefferson: 37 / 0

Juneau: 11 / 1

Lafayette: 4 / 0

Marquette: 3 / 1

Milwaukee: 2,382 / 150

Richland: 10 / 1

Rock: 99 / 4

Sauk: 37 / 3

Waukesha: 280 / 14