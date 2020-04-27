New crime numbers from Madison police show arrests and heroin overdoses up

New crime numbers released by Madison's Acting Chief of Police Victor Wahl on April 17 show an increase in some types of crimes in the first three months of 2020.

Overall arrests are up 8 percent from the same time period in 2019, and most of those arrests are concentrated in the downtown and Isthmus area.

Burglaries and shots fired incidents are up by almost 30 percent since 2019, 29.95 percent and 29.2 percent respectively. Robberies are down 19 percent.

Beyond incidents of crime, data also shows Madison police responded to 60 percent more heroin overdoses than in the first three months of 2019. Deaths from overdose are up 20 percent.

However, police said the real numbers are likely higher because not all overdoses are reported.

In 2020, officers also spent more than 4,000 hours working on cases involving people with mental health illnesses, including 28 emergency detentions and 14 mental health commitment returns. This breaks down to about 44 hours every day.

NBC15 is working to get crime numbers and overdose numbers from the weeks after Wisconsin's Safer at Home order was put in place. NBC15 reached out to Madison Police Monday afternoon but did not hear back.