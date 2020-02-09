New cruise ship scheduled to visit Great Lakes in 2022

Viking Expeditions will begin sailing in January 2022 with its first vessel, Viking Octantis, embarking on voyages to Antarctica and North America’s Great Lakes. (Viking Cruises via AP Images)
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) -- A cruise ship currently being built in Norway is scheduled to visit the Great Lakes, including a stop at Traverse City in northern Michigan eight times starting January 2022.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that the Discovery Center & Pier about a year ago announced plans to transform a former coal dock in Michigan into a site that ships could use to land passengers.

It's part of efforts to attract more cruise ship traffic to Grand Traverse Bay. The 665-foot-long Viking Octantis is offering four different itineraries, starting in January 2022.

Discovery Pier officials say they're excited about the scientific bent of the planned cruises.

 