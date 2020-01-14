New documents in Ohio case of child abuse of 10-year-old Portage boy

New documents have come to light in the case of a 10-year-old Portage boy who died in December in Dayton, Ohio, after suffering abuse at the hands of his father.

The alleged abuse happened after Takoda Collins and his father moved to Ohio. Court documents said Collins was abused "for an extended amount of time" before his death on December 13.

New documents, including emails from the childs' teachers, were obtained by the NBC affiliate in Dayton.

One teacher at Collins' school in Dayton, sent an email to Ohio State Sen. Steve Huffman. The teacher claimed Collins' father, Al Mutahan McLean, threatened school staff after they made 17 complaints about suspected abuse to county agencies.

Staff also accused McLean of pulling Collins out of school in 2018 to avoid being reported again to Children's Services.

In May 2019, a woman who claimed to be Collins' mother called 911, reporting her son was being abused. She also requested a wellness check.

McLean faces several charges, including four counts of endangering children. His girlfriend, Amanda Hinze, and her sister, Jennifer Ebert, are also charged.

The three pled not guilty in December.

Investigators in Dayton allege Takoda Collins was mistreated by his father. Police were called to the home about the unresponsive child on Dec. 13, and the boy was pronounced dead at a hospital.

His body was cut and bruised, and the investigation revealed he had apparently been locked in a dirty attic and held underwater before he died, authorities alleged in court documents.

His father, Al Mutahan McLean, was arraigned Tuesday, Dec. 30 on charges including felonious assault. Bond was set at $1 million for McLean and at $500,000 for his girlfriend, Amanda Hinze, and her sister, Jennifer Ebert. The women also lived at the home and are charged with child endangering.