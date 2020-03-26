New donor comes forward to match donations for Care Box Challenge

A new donor has come forward to match donations to create care boxes for families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in southern Wisconsin.

On Thursday, National Guardian Life Insurance announced they will match the next $75,000 in donations in the Care Box Challenge.

Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin is anticipating over the next several weeks they will need to distribute 100,000 boxes of food to those struggling with hunger after the cancellation of schools and closures of many businesses.

“As a result of unprecedented times, Second Harvest is having to take unprecedented measures to make sure the needs of those struggling with hunger are met,” said Second Harvest President & CEO Michelle Orge. “We are honored and grateful that the National Guardian Life Insurance Company has put their trust in us to meet their desire to help the community through these trying times. It is through meaningful partnerships like this that we, collectively, will come out stronger in the end.”

So far, $269,000 in donations have provided up to 27,000 boxes since NBC15 and Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin teamed up for Care Box Challenge last week.

For as little as $10, you can help a local family in need.

Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin also needs volunteers to help build their Care Boxes.

They are limiting the number of volunteers they can take at a time and practice social distancing. They are accepting volunteers between 12 and 64 years of age. They ask volunteers over the age of 65 to volunteer with them once the coronavirus is no longer a concern.

To prevent the spread volunteers will package boxes in large open spaces to maintain social distancing.

We want to say "Thank You" in advance to everyone who is able to donate to this special cause and show how much our community cares.